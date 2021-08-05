Viral video: Drunk woman lies down on road, disrupts traffic in Pune as viewers clap

New Delhi: A young woman, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, created a ruckus in Maharashtra's Pune city. The incident took place on Tuesday (August 4) night when the woman, apparently drunk, created a scene as she lied down on the road and disrupted the traffic for some time. A video of the same has gone viral on social media platforms.

Officials from Swargate police station said the incident took place around 10.30 pm at Hirabaug Chowk.

The incident happened at Swargate area on Tilak Road in Pune. When the police upon reaching the information reached the spot, the woman got up and went away.

"The incident took place near Hirabaug around 11 pm on Tuesday. We received a call from some people that a woman was creating a scene on the road. However, when she saw police personnel approaching her, she got up and went away," Swargate police station's senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar said.

Drunk woman enjoying her life in between the traffic on the road in Pune _ #Tipsy pic.twitter.com/UOVConGQO9 — QueenBee (@VaidehiTaman) August 4, 2021

No case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.

