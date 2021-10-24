हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Woman performs Rajasthani folk dance in traditional attire on skates, internet goes crazy - Watch

The woman wearing the traditional dress from Rajasthan with complete jewellery and hena on her hands performs mesmerising Rajasthani folk dance on rollerblades while folk singers sing in the background.

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Our country is known for its rich culture and heritage and now the youth of India is taking this legacy on to the next level by mixing their talents with it.

One such fusion of culture and talent can be seen in a video that is going viral all over the internet. In the viral video, a woman is seen performing a traditional Rajasthani dance on skates.

In the video shared on Instagram, the woman wearing the traditional dress from Rajasthan with complete jewellery and hena on her hands performs mesmerising Rajasthani folk dance on rollerblades while folk singers sing in the background. Watch

Since being shared the video has been seen over 7k times and the comment section has been flooded with messages expressing viewers’ amusement. One of the users wrote “Keep spreading this royal culture,” “This is some serious talent” wrote another.

