Watch: In Spain, mysterious fire sweeps through park without damaging trees or grass; yes, you read that right!

New Delhi: The internet is baffled to see a “weird” fire sweeping through a park but not damaging any tree or grass in its surrounding and so are we. Is it for real? Yes, indeed. It actually happened at a park in Calahorra, Spain. The bizarre video was initially shared on a Facebook page named Club De Montana Calahorra.

The fire spreads like sea waves across a white layer on the ground. It spreads rapidly without touching the trees and grass and in fact, a bench in the middle is also not damaged by the fire. Turns out that the white layer is actually seeds from a tree that covers the ground.

The clip has attracted the attention of many people across the globe. For some, it was an “absolutely mesmerising” sight, but a section of the internet “freaked out” after watching it.

I've never seen anything like this before in my life. So fascinating, I watched it six times! https://t.co/FSDpWXwRuu — Steph Sealy M.Ost. Registered Osteopath (@Osteo_darkforce) May 10, 2020

That is the most well-behaved fire I've ever seen. — Valkhiya (@Valkhiya) May 7, 2020

This is freaking me out. https://t.co/Lh2uO9bU5K — Chris Neill (@chris_m_neill) May 10, 2020

Fire in spain burns without harming grass and trees. #Repost Club de Montaa Calahorra pic.twitter.com/ArzeC8kaEU — Heemanshu Meena (@MeenaHeemanshu) May 12, 2020

