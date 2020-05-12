हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire

Watch: In Spain, mysterious fire sweeps through park without damaging trees or grass; yes, you read that right!

The fire spreads like sea waves across a white layer on the ground. It spreads rapidly without touching the trees and grass and in fact, a bench in the middle is also not damaged by the fire. 

Watch: In Spain, mysterious fire sweeps through park without damaging trees or grass; yes, you read that right!
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@clubdemontanacalahorra.calahorra

New Delhi: The internet is baffled to see a “weird” fire sweeping through a park but not damaging any tree or grass in its surrounding and so are we. Is it for real? Yes, indeed. It actually happened at a park in Calahorra, Spain. The bizarre video was initially shared on a Facebook page named Club De Montana Calahorra.

The fire spreads like sea waves across a white layer on the ground. It spreads rapidly without touching the trees and grass and in fact, a bench in the middle is also not damaged by the fire. Turns out that the white layer is actually seeds from a tree that covers the ground.

Watch the now-viral video here:

The clip has attracted the attention of many people across the globe. For some, it was an “absolutely mesmerising” sight, but a section of the internet “freaked out” after watching it.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.

