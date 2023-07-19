Woman Pilot, Husband Thrashed In Delhi's Dwarka For Allegedly Torturing 10-Year-Old Girl - WATCH

New Delhi: A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as domestic help and torturing her. The girl has been medically examined and the case has been registered under sections 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. Both the accused have been detained by the Delhi Police.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.



The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

cre Trending Stories

As per information, Dwarka Police Station received information regarding the mistreatment of a child's domestic help at around 9 am. It was found that a 10-year-old girl is employed as domestic help for the last 2 months by a couple. The couple allegedly beat her.

This was noticed by a relative of the girl on Wednesday and this led to a crowd gathering at the couple's residence and confronting them.

The 10-year-old girl has been medically examined. The case has been registered under sections 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75JJ Act. The accused have been detained.

Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan informed about the action taken in the case and said, "We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks came to the fore. A case has been registered. Both husband and wife have been detained and are being arrested. Counselling of the child has been done."