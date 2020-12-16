BJP calling up TMC leaders, trying to coerce them to join their party: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to coerce Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to join the party.

Addressing a rally at Coochbehar district, CM Banerjee said, "BJP is calling up my leaders. Our party’s state president Subrata Bakshi received a call from BJP leaders from Delhi and Anubrata Mondal from Birbhum. How dangerous they are. They are calling up my leaders."

She yet again called the BJP is "a chor, goonda and Chambal ka dacoit". Slamming the BJP, the CM said, "The BJP MP who has won from here (Coochbehar), did nothing. I paid for the train fare for the migrant workers. The minority community has reached out to me. They have asked for an academy. I will look into it whether we can do it or not. Don’t say that we have deprived anyone of anything here."

Speaking to the party grassroots level workers, she said, "TMC sarkar is a Maa, Maati, Manush sarkar. We do not cheat and neither do we lie to take votes. We do what we promise."

She added, "I want something from the grassroots level workers of TMC party, let the leaders do what they want to do. But you have to stand by the party and turnaround the things. If you cannot protect Coochbehar then you will not be able to protect the state."

The CM stated, "Our state is offering free food grains. Our government will come back to power and continue giving food grains. Our state has offered Swasthya Sathi health scheme. The government will pay Rs 5 lakh for the medical expenses of the family. Duare sarkar camps have been set up for the same. We give mid-day meals, now schools are closed still we send the grains to the students."

She also said, "Those who are scared of not getting a ticket are leaving, those who are scared and have taken the money they are leaving. They can send me to jail but will never join BJP under pressure."

"I want to tell don’t fight with each other. They will offer you money but don’t accept it. If BJP comes to scare you, women should chase them away with a rolling pin (belan) and spoons. They have passed an anti farmers bill. After this, you will not get potatoes and onion," she added.

Challenging the BJP she said, "I do not fear the BJP. If they feel they can bring their entire leadership here then we will fight them face to face. This is will be a peaceful and democratic fight. You fix the time and place. If required we can keep the Madan Mohan temple as a witness to a fight between us. You come with your goondas and I will come with my people lets see who wins this war."

