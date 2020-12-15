West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, calls it 'Chambal ka dacoit'; indirectly attacks rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the party 'Chambal ka dacoit'. Addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, she said, "They whisper in-ears that we are ‘chor’. There is no bigger chor than BJP. They are Chambal’s dacoits."

In an indirect attack on rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari, she said, "This is TMC’s oath, you ate from the party for 10 years, you ate from the government for 10 years. Those who change camps during elections, I will not tolerate them. This is a test for all those workers who were with the people for 10 years and give such a test in 2021 that BJP can never appear for the test."

She added, "BJP says National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) will be done. The BJP is now saying there will be no NRC, only NPR will take place. How different is it from NRC?"

"Assam is closer to the border, NRC has omitted so many names. If we make mistakes we own it up and rectify our mistakes. Netaji had said right to make blunders," she added.

Speaking on clashes, she said, "In Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, they have set up a new religion--danga dharma. They only understand danga rajniti and create a rift between communities and religions. They had said 2014, 2016, 2019 elections that they will reopen tea gardens. They had said Central will take over closed tea gardens."

She added, "Now they are saying they are promising jobs. They are cheating. You had similarly issued notification for tea gardens but what happened? You didn’t reopen these tea gardens. They said you will get Rs five lakh in the account, how many of you got it? They promised Gorkhaland to Bimal Gurung. They won on fake promises. I didn’t win at the same time I didn’t make any fake promises. Only we can bring in a permanent political solution."

Speaking on AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi contesting the election, she said, "To divide the minority, they have caught hold of someone from Hyderabad. They take money from BJP and divide the minority."

