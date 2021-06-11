Mukul Roy quits BJP to rejoin TMC, says 'happy to have come back home'

NEW DELHI: In a big setback to the BJP, its national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday.

Welcoming him to the party, the TMC supremo said, "Mukul Roy is our son, he has returned home."

"We welcome Mukul Roy. He will play an important role in the Party," West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said.

"Those who criticized the party, betrayed the party before elections for BJP, for money, we will not consider them," Mamata Banerjee said on being asked if more people will be joining TMC.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy join TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/WS9oFE2J79 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Speaking on his turn, Mukul Roy said that he never had any differences with Mamat Didi and he felt like coming back home.

Both Mamata Banerjee and Mukul Roy had earlier reached the Trinamool Congress headquarters and held a closed-door discussion, triggering speculations about the saffron party leader's possible return to the ruling party in the state.

Other senior party leaders, including minister Subrata Mukherjee, were also present at the Trinamool Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, has been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days.

It is being said that Roy was apparently miffed at being sidelined in the BJP due to the growing popularity of Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated Mamata Banerjee in the prestigious electoral attle in Nandigram.

Once a confidant of Mamata Banerjee and one of the founding members of the TMC in 1998, Roy had joined the BJP in 2017.

After nearly two decades in the Assembly elections, Roy had won his Krishnanagar Dakshin seat on a BJP ticket. However, during the BJP's Bengal election campaign, he was evidently sidelined.

This after the BJP “rewarded” him with the post of vice president following the saffron party's remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP won 18 out of the 42 seats in Bengal in that election, and Roy was slated to be the strong organisational mind behind it.

Adhikari, who beat Mamata Banerjee in the state's Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of about 1,200 votes was made Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the West Bengal Assembly after the elections.

This elevation of Suvendu's added fuel to the fire that was the rift between Roy and the BJP, sources said.

