West Bengal civic body polls: BJP writes to SEC, demands 'immediate deployment of central forces'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of BJP on Tuesday wrote a letter to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) demanding "immediate deployment of CAPF for free and fair conduct of the municipal elections."

In its letter to the SEC, the saffron party stressed, “Immediate deployment of CAPF is needed to remove the environment of fear and build confidence in the people for Municipal elections."

In its letter, the party alleged that “there have been several instances of BJP candidates being intimidated and receiving death threats over the phone and in person.’’

The saffron party further claimed that the local police continue to behave like silent spectators and, in most cases, refuse to register a complaint.

West Bengal BJP writes to the State Election Commissioner demanding "immediate deployment of CAPF to remove the environment of fear and build confidence in the people for Municipal elections" pic.twitter.com/pbpZqAjOqE — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

The main opposition party alleged that the BJP candidates were not being allowed to campaign freely and they were getting no protection or support from the local police, under apparent pressure from the Trinamool Congress government.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also accused Mamata Banerjee of misusing its power and assembling goons of a particular committee. Adhikari also alleged that the State Election Commission was acting like a branch organisation of the ruling camp. He, however, reiterated that his party and its workers will continue to fight the local polls against all odds.

West Bengal Govt is misusing its power and is assembling goons of a particular community but we are ready to fight the polls. State Election Commission is a branch organisation of TMC: West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/41ol1X6vVI — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

In a related development, West Bengal BJP secretary Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday wrote to the Police Commissioners of Kolkata, Siliguri, and the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Eastern Suburban Division stating that she received threat calls implicating her in false and fabricated cases.

In her letter, Tibrewal requested the Police authority to immediately take legal steps in the matter. "I Priyanka Tibrewal.....wrote to the Commissioners of Police West Bengal, Siliguri about a conspiracy to frame me in false and fabricated cases by taking illegal measures including of planting of an illegal substance on me and/or my vehicle during my Siliguri visit."

She had visited Siliguri on February 3 for a poll campaign. According to her complaint, on February 5 at about 7:54 pm, she received a WhatsApp message through a voice recording which was to alert her.

In the message, she said there were two persons who acknowledged that there was a conspiracy to frame her by `planting some substance` in her car at Siliguri, which they failed, and following that they are conspiring to plant some illegal substance in her car White Mahindra Scorpio at Kolkata.

She claimed that the alleged conspirators are ready to pay Rs 1 lakh to the person who can `plant some illegal substance` in her car. Priyanka Tibrewal was the BJP`s candidate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore by-polls. She as an advocate has been fighting the West Bengal post-poll violence case in court.

Live TV