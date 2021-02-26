हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes minimum wages of labourers before poll code sets in

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hikes minimum wages of labourers before poll code sets in

Ahead of the Election Commission's announcement of the schedule for the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hiked the minimum wages of labourers under the West Bengal Urban Employment Scheme.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Banerjee stated that the wage for unskilled labour has been increased to Rs 202 per day from Rs 144 earlier. The wage for semi-skilled has been increased to Rs 303 from Rs 172 earlier and to Rs 404 for skilled labour (new category introduced).

She tweeted, "I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour, To ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled, ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced)."

"A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22," she also tweeted.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry on Friday afternoon, the poll panel said. The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm for the purpose.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June. In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence. 

