West Bengal government issues advisory, negative RT-PCR report mandatory for train passengers arriving in state

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country, the West Bengal government has issued a new travel guideline for the passengers coming to the state.

Now, those arriving in West Bengal by train are required to carry a negative RT-PCR report for a test conducted within 72 hours of train departure.

Making the announcement, the Central Railways said the passengers travelling by train are advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travel and at the destination.

Passengers travelling by train are advised to follow COVID19 appropriate behaviour while boarding,travel &at destination.West Bengal Govt issued advisory to train passengers to carry negative RT-PCR test report for a test conducted within 72 hrs of train departure:Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

West Bengal is the newest among several states which have made it mandatory for passengers to carry negative RT-PCR test reports for arrival into the state.

"Notwithstanding such RT-PCR negative report, proper thermal and health screening of all passengers must also be conducted by the railway staff before boarding," wrote HK Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs Department, West Bengal, in a letter to the Railways.

''Passengers travelling in trains are advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travelling and, at the destination,'' the Railways said.

West Bengal, which went to the polls last month, has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus infections and at present, has 1,21,872 active COVID-19 cases.

It may be noted that several state governments have issued a travel advisory for passengers arriving by long-distance trains in their respective states.

Passengers travelling in long-distance trains are requested to check the advisory and follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour for their safety and the safety of others. The latest available State-wise advisory is available on the IRCTC website: http://contents.irctc.co.in/en/stateWiseAdvisory.html

