THAILAND

10 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Fireworks Warehouse Explosion In Thailand

The local Public Relations Department said at least 10 people were killed and 118 were injured, Xinhua news agency reported. 

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:08 AM IST|Source: IANS

Authorities have now brought the fire under control and are searching for anyone who may be trapped under the debris, Ratchada added in a statement.

BANGKOK: At least 10 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a fireworks warehouse exploded in southern Thailand, government officials said. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, destroyed 10 houses and partially damaged about 100 houses in a market in Narathiwat province bordering Malaysia, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

Authorities have now brought the fire under control and are searching for anyone who may be trapped under the debris, Ratchada added in a statement.

Those wounded, including 14 in critical condition, were sent to local hospitals for treatment, she said. In response to the accident, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed relevant agencies to provide support for the injured and those affected, the statement said.

