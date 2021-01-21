46th United States President Joe Biden one of youngest senators at age of 29 to oldest US prez at 78

Washington: Joseph Robinette Biden on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) became the 46th President of the United States, the oldest one in the history to occupy the White House.

Joe Biden is also one of the youngest ever to be elected to the United States Senate at the age of 29.

The 78-year old Democratic senator who was earlier denied the presidency twice in 1988 and 2008, defeated Republican Donald Trump in the November 3 elections.



(Photo: Reuters)

Biden, known as a peoples' person, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942, the first of four children of Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr.

The family then moved to Claymont, Delaware in 1953, following which, Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School and served on the New Castle County Council.

Later, Biden became the Chairman or Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and is widely recognized for his work writing and spearheading the Violence Against Women Act, which is the legislation that strengthens penalties for violence against women, creates unprecedented resources for survivors of assault, and changes the national dialogue on domestic and sexual assault.

He was also the Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years.

Biden who has spent over five decades in Washington has also served two terms in the White House as former US president Barack Obama's vice president.

Obama has also awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, which is the US' highest civilian honor.

Before becoming the 47th Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden represented Delaware state for 36 years in the US Senate.

Biden who reportedly didn't seek the White House in 2016 due to his eldest son Beau's death in 2015, announced his candidacy for President of the United States in April 2019.

Notably, his eldest son Beau was also critically injured along with brother Hunter in an accident that killed Biden's ex-wife Neilia and daughter Naomi.

