September 11 attacks

9/11 attack anniversary: Two more victims identified, New York officials announced

Just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the office of the New York's chief medical examiner on Tuesday announced that it had formally identified two more victims of September 11 attacks on New York's Twin Towers in 2001. 

9/11 attack anniversary: Two more victims identified, New York officials announced
File photo

New Delhi: Just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the office of the New York's chief medical examiner on Tuesday announced that it had formally identified two more victims of September 11 attacks on New York's Twin Towers in 2001. 

The remains of two more victims of 9/11 attacks, the 1,646th and 1,647th of the 2,753 people killed, was identified with the help of advanced DNA technology, New York officials said. 

"Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in an official statement.

Victim numbered 1,646th has been identified as Dorothy Morgan, of Hempstead, Long Island. The other identification was a man whose name was withheld at the behest of his family, the examiner's office said.

"No matter how much time passes since September 11, 2001, we will never forget, and we pledge to use all the tools at our disposal to make sure all those who were lost can be reunited with their families," Sampson said.

Around 1,106 victims - or 40 percent of those who killed still remain unidentified. The attacks were masterminded by al-Qaeda on New York's Twin Towers which killed nearly 3,000 people.

(With agency inputs)

