'Acused No Longer Indian Govt Employee, Satisfied With Cooperation': US On Pannun 'Assassination' Probe

Miller also noted that the individual named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government, providing further context to the ongoing investigation.

The United States held a "productive meeting" with officials from the India Enquiry Committee on Wednesday, with a State Department official expressing satisfaction with the cooperation from the Indian side. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller shared details during his daily news conference, stating, “We are satisfied with the cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process. We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation and we appreciate them updating us on their investigation as we update them on ours.”

Miller's comments came in response to inquiries about the visit from the India Enquiry Committee, which is investigating U.S. allegations regarding the involvement of an Indian official in the assassination plot of Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who also holds American citizenship.

He elaborated, “The meeting that occurred yesterday – we, being the U.S. government broadly – updated members of the Committee of Inquiry about the investigation that the United States has been conducting. We’ve received an update from them on the investigation that they have been conducting. It was a productive meeting and I will leave it at that.”

