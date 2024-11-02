Air India Finds Ammunition Cartridge On Flight From Dubai, Triggers Security Investigation

New Delhi: In a concerning security incident, an ammunition cartridge was discovered on board an Air India flight after it landed in New Delhi from Dubai. The airline confirmed the finding in an official statement, noting that the cartridge was located in the pocket of a seat on flight AI916 following its arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on October 27. All passengers had safely disembarked before the cartridge was found.

According to an Air India spokesperson, a complaint was promptly filed with the Airport Police, with the airline strictly adhering to established security protocols. “One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on 27 October 2024 and all passengers had safely disembarked,” the spokesperson said. “A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India, strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols. We understand the matter is under investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

The airline emphasized that passenger and crew safety is its top priority and assured the public that it is working closely with airport security and law enforcement to ensure all protocols are observed and the matter is thoroughly investigated.

Following standard security procedures, officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have reportedly tightened security checks, while the Delhi Police and other security agencies are investigating how the ammunition might have made it onto the flight undetected. The incident raises questions about potential lapses in security measures either at the Dubai departure airport or during the screening process, and investigators are expected to examine surveillance footage and passenger records as part of their probe.

Air India reiterated its commitment to passenger safety, stressing that it maintains strict adherence to security guidelines in collaboration with regulatory authorities.