'Aliens are real and Trump knows about them': Israel-ex space boss makes stunning claim

In an unprecedented claim, Israel's former space security chief Haim Eshed has claimed that aliens are real and US President Donald Trump knows about their existence.

The 87-year-old Eshed said that aliens are keeping their existence a secret as "humanity is not ready for them".

In an interview to Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Eshed talked in details about aliens and and revealed about "an agreement" between the US government and a "Galactic Federation" of aliens. Eshed's claims are taken seriously by many as he was the head of Israel's space security programme for nearly three decades.

Israeli daily Jerusalem Post quoted Eshed as saying that there is an agreement between the US government and the aliens as they wish to research and understand "the fabric of the universe". He added that the agreement reached between the two sides also includes a secret underground base on Mars.

Eshed remarked that US President Trump did not reveal the existence of aliens because the Galactic Federation insisted "humanity is not ready yet". The aliens insisted humans need to "evolve and reach a stage where we will... understand what space and spaceships are".

"If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized," he further said. It is to be noted that Eshed has made similar claims in his book - The Universe Beyond the Horizon - conversations with Professor Haim Eshed.

It is to be noted that the neither President Trump not the US government have reacted to Eshed's claims but Twitter has been flooded with responses ever since the interview was published few days ago.

A social media user wrote on Twitter: "As if 2020 could not get any weirder, prominent Israeli general & professor Haim Eshed claims the U.S. and Israel have been in contact with aliens for years. On his disclosure: "I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad."

For its part, US space agency NASA has not completely dismissed the possibility of extra-terrestrial life.