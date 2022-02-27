हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ukraine crisis

Amid Russian invasion, a woman reunites kids with their mother at Ukrainian border

Waiting at the border crossing on the Ukrainian side, 58-year-old Nataliya Ableyeva had met a desperate man with his young son and daughter. The border guards would not let him pass as Ukraine has banned all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving.

Amid Russian invasion, a woman reunites kids with their mother at Ukrainian border
Photos: Reuters

BEREGSURANY: Clutching a mobile phone number of a woman she had never met, Nataliya Ableyeva crossed the border from Ukraine into Hungary on Saturday, entrusted with precious cargo. Waiting at the border crossing on the Ukrainian side, Ableyeva had met a desperate 38-year-old man from her home town of Kamianets-Podilskyi, with his young son and daughter.

The border guards would not let him pass as Ukraine has banned all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving, so they can fight for their country against the Russian offensive.

"Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over," 58-year-old Ableyeva said, the arms of the young boy she had known for just a few hours around her neck.

Russian invasion

The children`s Ukrainian mother was on her way from Italy to meet them and take them to safety, the father said. He gave Ableyeva the mother`s mobile number, and said goodbye to his children, wrapped up against the cold in thick jackets and hats.

ALSO READ | Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled amid Russian invasion, says UN refugee agency

Ableyeva had left her own two grown-up children behind in Ukraine. One a policeman, the other a nurse, neither could leave Ukraine under the mobilisation decree.

She took the two small children by the hand and together they crossed the border.

On the Hungarian side at Beregsurany, they waited, sitting on a bench near a tent set up for the steady flow of refugees streaming over the frontier.

The little boy was crying when his mobile phone rang. It was his mother, she was nearly at the border post.

When 33-year-old Anna Semyuk arrived, her blonde hair scraped back in a ponytail, she hugged her son and went to her daughter, lying exhausted in the back of a car and wrapped in a pink blanket.

Ukrainian border
Ukrainian border refugee crisis

Then she thanked Ableyeva. Standing in the cold on the scrubby ground, two women embraced for several minutes and started to cry.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

"All I can say to my kids now, is that everything will be alright," said Semyuk. "In one or two weeks, and we will go home."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ukraine crisisRussia-Ukraine AttackrefugeesRussiaRussia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine conflict
Next
Story

Russia-Ukraine war: US, EU, UK to sanction Moscow's central bank, block SWIFT

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim - so far 821 Ukrainian military bases destroyed