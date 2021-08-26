Avoid going to Kabul airport: US embassy warns American citizens citing ‘security threats’

WASHINGTON: The US embassy in Kabul has advised the American citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time, according to an embassy security alert issued late on Wednesday.

Citizens already at the airport`s Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate were advised to leave immediately, said the security alert issued by the embassy.

The alert, posted on the embassy website, gave no reason for why it was issued. "US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said.

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport & to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so,” the US Embassy said.

The State Department warned US citizens at the gates outside of the airport in Kabul to leave "immediately" due to threats.

It followed warnings by US President Joe Biden and other administration officials of a threat by Islamic State to evacuation operations as crowds thronged airport gates, desperate to leave following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The alert advised Americans to "be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds."

