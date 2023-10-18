TEL AVIV: A senior White House official and US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, has outlined President Joe Biden's agenda for his upcoming visit to Israel. The President aims to engage Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in discussions to mitigate further escalation in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Kirby emphasized that President Biden, who is approaching the talks as a staunch friend of Israel, will pose tough questions to Prime Minister Netanyahu. The goal is to ensure the conflict does not intensify and to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He mentioned the need for a continued flow of humanitarian assistance.

"When he talks to PM Netanyahu, he'll be asking some tough questions, as a true friend of Israel. He's also going to make it clear that we continue to want to see this conflict not expand, not deepen...He will address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, making it clear, that we want to see humanitarian assistance flow in," Kirby said.

Sharing further details of the President's visit to Israel, he said that Biden and PM Netanyahu will have a "very small, restricted," bilateral meeting, adding that the former will also engage with some families that lost their loved ones in the Hamas terror attacks.

Meetings With Israeli War Cabinet

Detailing the President's itinerary, Kirby revealed that the visit will primarily centre on Tel Aviv. Biden and Netanyahu will hold a constrained bilateral meeting. Additionally, the President plans to meet with families affected by Hamas terror attacks and Israeli first responders. The discussions will extend to engaging with President Herzog.

US Assessing Air Strike On Hospital

Kirby also addressed the recent air strike on a Gaza hospital, a deeply concerning event. He conveyed that Israel denied involvement, and President Biden has instructed the National Security team to investigate thoroughly to ascertain responsibility. The objective is to gather all pertinent information and understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Addressing Humanitarian Concerns

Prior to his departure for Israel, President Biden expressed solidarity with Israel, condemning Hamas's recent terrorist attack. He emphasized consultation on future steps and addressing humanitarian needs. However, the trip's agenda may be impacted by the recent hospital explosion in Gaza.

On Wednesday, I'll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack.



I'll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023

Blame Game Over Gaza Hospital Attack





The deadly explosion in a Gaza hospital sparked tensions, with differing narratives from Israeli and Palestinian authorities. While Gaza authorities blamed Israel for the bombing, Israeli authorities denied involvement, focusing their actions on Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets.

Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF "does not target hospitals." "We only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets," he added.

Humanitarian Concerns

In the wake of the conflict, a significant displacement of Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip to the south has occurred. At least 600,000 Palestinians have fled the northern Gaza Strip for the south since Israeli military warnings. Israel's blockage of essential supplies to Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attack that claimed many Israeli lives and resulted in numerous abductions, has further worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza.