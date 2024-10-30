Canada Deliberately Leaked 'Intel' Against India To US Media; Named Amit Shah Behind Hostile Activities

With each passing day, new details emerge related to the India-Canada row showing that Justin Trudeau's government is not only hell-bent on destroying its diplomatic relations with India but also deliberately led a vindictive campaign against India. In a latest expose, it came to light that two senior Canadian government officials deliberately leaked allegations/intel against India to the US media in a bid to get a morally upper hand. The leaked information also implicated Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah in allegedly directing hostile activities on Canadian soil.

Nathalie Drouin, Canada's National Security and Intelligence Advisor, and David Morrison, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the leaks to The Washington Post before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) publicly accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and other incidents in Canada.

According to a Global and Mail report, Drouin disclosed the leak during a parliamentary panel session. Drouin said that the leak was part of a 'communications strategy' aimed at ensuring a prominent American outlet presented Canada’s viewpoint on the intensifying diplomatic dispute with India. Drouin claimed the strategy was seen by the Prime Minister's Office but did not require authorisation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Since the leak happened, it's clear that Trudeau did not make any attempt to stop it and had given his silent approval to the strategy.

The strategy involved allegations connecting Indian officials to the killing of Khalistani supporter Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was fatally shot in Winnipeg last year. This followed Justin Trudeau’s accusation that Indian officials were involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, though he provided no evidence to substantiate the claim.