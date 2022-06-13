हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Justin Trudeau

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests Covid positive for second time, says 'I feel okay but...'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his Covid-positive status on Twitter and urged people to get vaccinated.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests Covid positive for second time, says &#039;I feel okay but...&#039;
Pic Credit: File Photo

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I`ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted.

 

He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated. 

Live TV

 

