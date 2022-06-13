Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I`ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted.

He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated.

