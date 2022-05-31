हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Canada

Days after Texas shooting, Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales, ban look-alike toys

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the new measures were needed as gun violence was increasing.

Days after Texas shooting, Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales, ban look-alike toys
Canada''s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference about firearm-control legislation that was tabled today in the House of Commons in Ottawa (Photo: Reuters)

OTTAWA: Canada`s government introduced legislation Monday to implement a "national freeze" on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns. The new legislation, which resurrects some measures that were shelved last year amid a national election, comes just a week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in their classroom in Uvalde, Texas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that new measures were needed as gun violence was increasing.

"We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse and gets more difficult to counter," he said.

The handgun freeze would contain exceptions, including for elite sports shooters, Olympic athletes and security guards.

Canadians who already own handguns would be allowed to keep them.

Authorities do not expect a run on handguns in anticipation of the freeze, in part because they are so heavily regulated already, an official said in a briefing.

Canada has stronger gun legislation than the United States but while its gun homicide rate is less than one-fifth of the U.S. rate, it is higher than that of other rich countries and has been rising. In 2020 it was five times Australia`s rate.

The rate in each of 2020 and 2017 was the country`s highest since at least 1997, according to Statistics Canada.

Canada banned the sale and use of some 1,500 models of assault weapons, like the AR-15 rifle, two years ago in the wake of a mass shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia - a move some firearms owners say they are contesting in court. 

The planned legislation would prevent anyone subject to a protection order or who has engaged in domestic violence or stalking from obtaining or keeping a firearms license. It will also require long-gun magazines to be permanently altered so they can never hold more than five rounds and will ban the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines.

The new laws would also ban some toys that look like real guns, such as airsoft rifles.

