Chappad Phaad Ke: Man Becomes An Overnight Billionaire After Finding Dad's Old Passbook In Trash

Unexpected Luck: Having been born into a 'paisewala' family or winning the lottery must be the simplest methods to get wealthy! Well, what occurred to a man from Chile represents possibly a singular instance of how someone might envision getting wealthy and having a sizable amount of money in his bank account.

Cleaning Gives Unexpected Wealth

According to Reuters, Exequiel Hinojosa had his dream while looking over his late father's possessions. Exequiel was cleaning the house when he came upon an unassuming object that he initially assumed was trash but was actually his father's long-lost bank passbook. The bank account was only known to his father, and after his death ten years ago, the family was unaware of its existence. In the 1960s and 1970s, his father diligently tracked his savings in a passbook and was able to amass approximately 140,000 pesos towards the purchase of a home. The passbook was kept in a box after his father passed away for many years until Hinojosa discovered it among his father's possessions.

Significant Indication Inscribed On Passbook

After learning that the passbook's connected bank had long since closed, Exequiel's initial excitement gave way to doubt. But a ray of hope shone from a significant indication inscribed on the passbook: the words "State Guaranteed." This promise indicated that in the event the bank couldn't make payments, the government would take control. Exequiel initiated a legal dispute with the state, requesting that it uphold the government's commitment because, despite this guarantee, the current administration chose not to honor it. "That money belongs to our family." Hinojosa stated and further claimed, "He saved it by working really hard. The family didn't even know the passbook existed until we recovered it." The government was reportedly ordered to return an amazing 1 billion Chilean pesos, or 1.2 million dollars (about Rs 10 crore), together with accrued interest and allowances, after the lower court apparently decided in Exequiel's favor.

The revelation of this staggering sum had put the state and Hinojosa through a lot of pain, since the case had gone all the way to the Supreme Court. It is still unclear how the case will turn out because the current administration has appealed the lower court's ruling to the apex Court. Exequiel's narrative teaches us a valuable life lesson, despite the fact that the ending is still uncertain: even seemingly insignificant things occasionally have the power to change the course of events. Because 'dene wala jab bhi deta deta chappar phadke.'