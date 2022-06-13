Chicago: While the US is discussing tough measures on gun violence, Chicago on Saturday (local time) witnessed multiple incidents of shootouts resulting in the death of five persons and 16 injured.

At least five people have been killed and another 16 have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police, reported NBC.

In an incident, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed at approximately 12:19 am Saturday in the 0-100 block of South Albany, authorities stated.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle when unknown offenders fired shots before running off in an unknown direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, police said.

At approximately 2:27 am Saturday, a 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Indiana. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, reported NBC.

In the most recent deadly shooting, a 23-year-old man was killed and three others were injured. At approximately 3:20 pm Saturday in the 8600 block of South Damen.

Four men were in an alley when an unknown vehicle drove by and a person inside the vehicle produced a gun and fired shots, authorities said. The 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg and listed in good condition. An additional victim, 24 years old, was shot in the left leg and foot and also reported to be in good condition. The fourth victim, a 42-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the hospital in fair condition, police stated.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:02 pm Friday in the 6800 block of South Justine, authorities stated.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made as Area One detectives investigate the incident, reported NBC.

In the second deadly shooting, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the 400 block of West 18th Street at approximately 11:05 pm Friday, authorities said.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle when a black sedan approached and unknown men inside opened fire, according to police. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he died, reported NBC.