Donald Trump Claims 'Kamala Harris Easier To Defeat' After Joe Biden Quits US Presidential Race

After United States President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump said, "the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard." "He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate," Trump wrote on Saturday on Truth Social, the X-like social media platform he uses.

Following the June 27 debate, in which his performance raised concerns about his cognitive abilities and ability to match Trump's campaign vitality, Biden announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party candidate.

In the post, Trump piled on personal insults and questions about Biden's performance, saying, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve--And never was! He only became president through lies, fake news, and refusing to leave his basement."

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump, 78, went on to say, "We will suffer greatly as a result of his presidency, but we will quickly reverse the damage he has caused. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Donald Trump mocked Harris at a campaign rally on Saturday. He said, "Kamaala, I call her laughing Kamaala. Have you seen her laughing? She is crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh. She is nuts. She is not as crazy as (former Speaker) Nancy Pelosi." CNN reported that Trump said that she (Harris) will be easier to defeat than Biden.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., launched the first salvo on his father's behalf, saying, "Kamala Harris owns Joe Biden's entire Left-wing policy record." The only difference is that she is more liberal and less competent than Joe, which says a lot.

