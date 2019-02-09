हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump is in 'very good health', says White House doctor

Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday-- his second periodic examination after becoming the US President in January 2017.

Image courtesy: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump, 72, is in a very good health, his White House physician said following his annual physical checkup.

"While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate will remain so for the duration of his Presidency and beyond," Sean P Conley, physician to the president said in a statement.

Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday-- his second periodic examination after becoming the US President in January 2017. A White House official said Trump was examined by a team of doctors led by Conley, a Navy officer.

The 72-year-old president is a teetotaler and does not smoke, but likes a sedate lifestyle.

Trump, however, has said that he walks a lot in the White House complex. 

Trump loves fast food and had ordered burgers, french fries and pizza when he invited the college football champion Clemson Tigers to the White House last month.

