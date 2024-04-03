Dozens Killed As Istanbul Nightclub Catches Fire During Renovation Work

ISTANBUL: In a tragic incident that shook Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, a devastating fire tore through a nightclub, claiming the lives of at least 29 people, according to reports from CNN citing state media. The blaze, which broke out during daytime renovation work, also left eight individuals injured, with seven in critical condition, as confirmed by the Istanbul governor's office.

Impact Of The Fire At Masquerade Club

The nightclub, identified as the Masquerade Club, is located in the vibrant Besiktas district on the European side of Istanbul. The fire engulfed a 16-story building on Gonenoglu Street, a bustling part of the Gayrettepe neighbourhood. The club was undergoing renovations at the time of the tragedy, with the fire believed to have originated underground, as reported by Anadolu, the Turkish state news agency.

Swift Action By Turkish Authorities

Following the devastating incident, Turkish authorities acted swiftly, detaining eight individuals connected to the nightclub, including the business manager, accountant, partners, and the individual overseeing the renovation's metal workers, according to TRT News.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc highlighted ongoing efforts to gather evidence at the scene, emphasizing the involvement of experts specializing in occupational safety and fire to determine the cause of the fire.

Condolences And Mourning

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, expressed profound condolences on social media, mourning the loss of life in the tragic fire. "May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives," he shared.

Imamoglu, representing the opposition Republic People's Party (CHP), had recently secured re-election as mayor in local elections, marking a significant electoral setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, as reported by CNN.