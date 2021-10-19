हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
communal violence

Freedom of religion under attack in Bangladesh? US condemns reports of violence

Durga Puja pandals were attacked after a rumour spread in Bangladesh earlier this month.

Freedom of religion under attack in Bangladesh? US condemns reports of violence

The United States has condemned recent reports of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

"Freedom of religion or belief is a human right. Every person around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation or belief, should feel safe and supported to celebrate important holidays," a State Department spokesperson said.

"The State Department condemns the recent reports of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Pranesh Halder, a member of the Bangladeshi Hindu community, in a statement urged the department "to ensure that no further harm comes to the beleaguered Hindus of Bangladesh."

He urged US-based watchdog groups and media houses to highlight the gravity of the violence in Bangladesh.

On Sunday, the Bangladeshi Hindu diaspora organised a protest in front of the Embassy of that country here to protest large-scale violence leading to the destruction of Hindu homes and temples during Durga Puja festivities across Bangladesh.

"It is especially horrifying to see the last remaining Hindus in Noakhali being attacked in this way, 75 years after Islamists demanding the creation of Pakistan, killed 12,000 Hindus and forcibly converted 50,000 to Islam in October 1946," said Utsav Chakrabarti, Executive Director of HinduPACT, a US-based Hindu advocacy group.

HinduPACT said indigenous Hindus continue to be the target of organised hate and discrimination in Bangladesh, a country where the minority population has steadily decreased from 28 per cent in the 1940s to nine per cent now.

"This recent wave of violence confirms the danger indigenous Hindus continue to face. Fifty years after nearly 2.8 million of them were killed and another 10 million of them turned destitute and made to become refugees by the Pakistan Army in 1971, during the independence struggle of Bangladesh, Hindus continue to be targeted for their faith," it said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
communal violenceHindu communityBangladeshUSwatchdog
Next
Story

Hundreds gather to protest against religious violence in Dhaka

Must Watch

PT4M15S

DNA: Russian Film Crew returns to Earth after film shoot in space