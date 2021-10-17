‘Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives’, says Google Doodle

New Delhi: To spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination, Google dedicated its Doodle for the task. Google Doodle on October 16 and 17 has been designed to urge people to get vaccinated and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Every letter in the animated Google Doodle can be seen wearing a mask while asking people to ‘Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives’. When one clicks on the Doodle, Google’s search result will show vaccination centres near the person, along with other COVID-related articles and queries.

India has administered over 97.23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far under the vaccination drive, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday (October 16). Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India will achieve the target of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in the next week.

According to The New York Times vaccination global vaccination tracker, more than 3.74 billion people worldwide have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, equal to about 48.7 percent of the global population. Around 20% of India’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the tracker revealed.

Meanwhile, India added 15,981 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which pushed the COVID-19 total tally to 3,40,53,573. The death toll in the country stands at 4,51,980, as per official data.

The COVID-19 caseload around the world topped 240.3 million, while the deaths due to the COVID-19 infection climbed to more than 4.89 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.60 (6,606,982,770) billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

