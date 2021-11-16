Global superpowers meet, Joe Biden-Xi Jinping stress on US-China relationship's impact on world

Washington: The highly-anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping kick-started earlier today (November 16, IST), with the two global superpowers discussing key issues and conflicts virtually. "The US-China bilateral relationship “seems to me to have a profound impact not only in our countries, but quite frankly the rest of the world," Biden said.

Here are some of the important things that the two heads of states said at the meeting.

1) It seems to be our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended, rather than simple, straightforward competition: Joe Biden

2) I stand ready to work with you, Mr President (Biden), to build consensus, take active steps and move China-US relations forward in a positive direction: Xi

3) Humanity lives in a global village... and nations must face challenges together: Xi.

4) Right now both China and the United States are at critical stages of development ... and we face multiple challenges together. As the world's two largest economies and the permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation: Xi

5) We should each run our domestic affairs well and at the same time, shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work together for the most noble cause of world peace and development: Xi

6) It seems to me we need to establish some common sense guardrails. To be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change: Biden

7) All countries have to play by the same rules of the road, and the United States is always going to stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners: Biden

8) A sound Chinese-US relationship is required for advancing our two countries' respective development and for safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges, such as climate change .... and the COVID pandemic: Xi

(With Reuters inputs)

