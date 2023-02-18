Heartwarming Pic: Cat Refuses to Leave Turkish Man Who Rescued it From Rubble

A cat rescued from the rubble caused by the devastating earthquake in Turkey has now found a home. The rescuer has decided to adopt the feline after it refused to leave the man who saved it. This heartwarming story has left several netizens in awe as people struggle to find hope after the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake on February 6 that killed over 40,000 people as of February 18.

I posted yesterday about a cat saved from the rubble in Turkey who refused to leave his rescuer's side.



The rescuer's name is Ali Cakas and he adopted the cat, naming him Enkaz - "rubble" in Turkish.



May they have a happy life together!



- jcacs_1/ Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztgbZbAHyT February 17, 2023

A rescue team member Ali Cakas found the cat stuck under rubble and the cat, presumably grateful for the rescue, stuck around with its rescuer. According to a Twitter post by former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, Cakas named the cat Enkaz which means "rubble" in Turkish.

In a photo shared by Gerashchenko, the black and white cat was seen snuggled up beside Cakas as he lay on a bed.

The image quickly went viral, and soon the world was swept up in the story of the heroic rescue and the unbreakable bond formed between a rescuer and his furry friend.

Enkaz's story of survival and love spread across social media, inspiring millions of people around the world. The heartwarming tale reminded us that amidst the rubble and devastation, there is always hope, love, and the promise of a better tomorrow.