Heartwarming Pic: Cat Refuses to Leave Turkish Man Who Rescued it From Rubble

Turkey earthquake: A rescue team member Ali Cakas found the cat stuck under rubble and the feline, presumably grateful for the rescue, refused to leave his side.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 09:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A cat rescued from the rubble caused by the devastating earthquake in Turkey has now found a home. The rescuer has decided to adopt the feline after it refused to leave the man who saved it. This heartwarming story has left several netizens in awe as people struggle to find hope after the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake on February 6 that killed over 40,000 people as of February 18.

A rescue team member Ali Cakas found the cat stuck under rubble and the cat, presumably grateful for the rescue, stuck around with its rescuer. According to a Twitter post by former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, Cakas named the cat Enkaz which means "rubble" in Turkish.

In a photo shared by Gerashchenko, the black and white cat was seen snuggled up beside Cakas as he lay on a bed.

The image quickly went viral, and soon the world was swept up in the story of the heroic rescue and the unbreakable bond formed between a rescuer and his furry friend.

Enkaz's story of survival and love spread across social media, inspiring millions of people around the world. The heartwarming tale reminded us that amidst the rubble and devastation, there is always hope, love, and the promise of a better tomorrow.

