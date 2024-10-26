Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812361https://zeenews.india.com/world/hostilities-are-to-nobody-s-benefit-india-responds-to-israels-retaliatory-strikes-on-iran-2812361.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-IRAN WAR

‘Hostilities Are To Nobody’s Benefit...’: India Responds To Israel's Retaliatory Strikes On Iran

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs urged for a ‘path of dialogue and diplomacy’ and reiterated the call for ‘peace’ and ‘stability’ in the region. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Hostilities Are To Nobody’s Benefit...’: India Responds To Israel's Retaliatory Strikes On Iran File photo

India has expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East after Israel’s attacks on Iran on early Saturday. In a statement, the ministry of external affairs urged for a ‘path of dialogue and diplomacy’ and reiterated the call for ‘peace’ and ‘stability’ in the region. 

"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA statement read. 

The statement was made as Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Iran, targeting several military sites following Tehran’s missile attack on October 1. 

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the MEA statement added. 

Israeli Retaliatory Strikes On Iran 

Israel launched ‘precise’ and ‘targeted’ attack at Iran under the cover of darkness on early Saturday morning, reported PTI. Tel Aviv delivered its longstanding response to Iranian October 1 missile attack by striking multiple locations in different parts of Iran. Explosions were reportedly heard in the capital, Tehran, which sits deep inside the country.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
NEWS ON ONE CLICK