India has expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East after Israel’s attacks on Iran on early Saturday. In a statement, the ministry of external affairs urged for a ‘path of dialogue and diplomacy’ and reiterated the call for ‘peace’ and ‘stability’ in the region.

"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA statement read.

The statement was made as Israel launched retaliatory strikes against Iran, targeting several military sites following Tehran’s missile attack on October 1.

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the MEA statement added.

Israeli Retaliatory Strikes On Iran

Israel launched ‘precise’ and ‘targeted’ attack at Iran under the cover of darkness on early Saturday morning, reported PTI. Tel Aviv delivered its longstanding response to Iranian October 1 missile attack by striking multiple locations in different parts of Iran. Explosions were reportedly heard in the capital, Tehran, which sits deep inside the country.