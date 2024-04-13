Hundreds Evacuated From Sydney Shopping Mall After Man Shot, Multiple Stabbings Reported

Sydney was thrown into chaos on Saturday when a man was shot at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall, following reports of multiple stabbings, news agency Reuters reported. The New South Wales Police were quick to respond, arriving at the scene. The police urged people to avoid the area as they began their investigations into the incident. As of now, no further details have been provided.

The incident led to the evacuation of hundreds of shoppers from the mall, according to news.com.au. However, state broadcaster ABC reported that some people remained trapped inside.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing shots fired. One witness recounted seeing SWAT teams sweeping the surrounding streets even 20 minutes after the evacuation. Another witness reported seeing a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

The New South Wales state police confirmed that a police operation was underway. Social media posts showed crowds fleeing the mall and emergency services rushing to the area.

The incident has left the city in shock, and investigations are ongoing. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.