Iran-Backed Militia Coalition Alleges US Airstrike Targets Base In Iraq

New Delhi: An airstrike targeted the base utilized by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of Iran-allied militias in Iraq, as per a statement from the group reported by the Associated Press on Saturday. Allegedly, three members of the PMF were injured in the attack on the Kalsu military base. Formerly a US post, the base was transferred to the Iraqi military in 2011.

This recent airstrike follows a suspected Israeli strike in Iran the day before. However, the party responsible for the reported attack has not been definitively identified. Unnamed officials speaking to the agency attributed the strike to US forces, although they were not authorized to speak to the media. Meanwhile, A US official has refuted any such allegations.

The PMF is primarily comprised of Shiite, Iran-backed armed groups that united to combat the Islamic State extremist group following its seizure of significant parts of Iraq in 2014. In 2016, the Iraqi government officially recognised the Popular Mobilization Forces as an "independent military formation" within the Iraqi armed forces.

In recent months, certain factions within the PMF have launched attacks on U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and Syria. They claim these actions are in retaliation for Washington's support of Israel during its conflict with the Hamas militant group in Gaza.