Iran Trained 500 Hamas, PIJ Terrorists For October 7 Attack On Israel: Report

TEL AVIV: In the aftermath of the brutal attack on Israel that occurred on October 7, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported that hundreds of Palestinian terrorists received "specialized combat training" in Iran. This training involved 500 members from both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and was conducted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Wall Street Journal earlier this month claimed that Iran helped to plan Hamas's unprecedented attacks on Israel and gave approval for the assault at a meeting in Lebanon's capital Beirut, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed group. Officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's powerful military, had been working with Hamas since August to devise their multi-prong attack on Israel by land, air and sea, it said.

On October 7, this coordinated attack resulted in the loss of 1,400 lives, primarily civilians. Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of playing a significant role in planning this attack. During the assault, Hamas successfully disabled the high-tech Gaza border fence and crossed into Israel, taking at least 224 people hostage.

Iran’s Denial

Iran, while welcoming the Hamas assault, denies any involvement in its planning. The report from The Wall Street Journal indicates that Iranian Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, the head of the Quds Force, attended the training activities led by the IRGC.

Israeli Response To Iran

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari directly pointed to Iran for aiding in the attack, including training, supplying weapons, providing money, and technological support. He also mentioned ongoing Iranian support for Hamas in the form of intelligence and online incitement against Israel.

'Hamas An Axis Of Evil'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu characterized Israel as facing an "axis of evil" led by Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. He stated that they seek to return the world to the early Middle Ages.

The WSJ reported that Iranian security officials approved the assault at a meeting in Beirut five days before October 7. However, U.S. officials pushed back, saying there was no direct link between Iranian officials and the attack.

US Support To Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged Iran's support for groups like Hamas but stated that there was no direct evidence of Iranian involvement in planning or carrying out the attack. Iran's representative to the United Nations rejected these allegations.

US Behind Israeli Action In Gaza: Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States of directing Israel's actions against Hamas and condemned the U.S. as an accomplice. Iran also issued a warning to Israel, suggesting that the region could spiral "out of control" if the conflict in Gaza persists.

This report highlights the complex international dynamics and accusations surrounding the October 7 attack and the involvement of Iran.