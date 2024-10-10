Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805414https://zeenews.india.com/world/israel-fires-at-3-unifil-positions-in-southern-lebanon-u-n-report-2805414.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-LEBANON CONFLICT

Israel Fires At 3 UNIFIL Positions In Southern Lebanon, U.N: Report

One of the locations fired at was the United Nations Interim Force's (UNIFIL) main base at Naqoura.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel Fires At 3 UNIFIL Positions In Southern Lebanon, U.N: Report Representational Image. (IANS)

Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israeli troops opened fire at three positions held by U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported, citing a U.N. source. The source, however, was not immediately able to specify the type of fire.

As per the UN source, one of the locations fired at was the United Nations Interim Force's (UNIFIL) main base at Naqoura. There was no official statement or comment from UNIFIL from the Israeli military following the attack. The UNIFIL has a 900-member Indian contingent in South Lebanon. 

Earlier, Hezbollah had said that it had targeted an Israeli tank with guided missiles while it was advancing to the border area of Ras al-Naqoura, before attacking an Israeli force with a missile salvo while the force was trying to pull injured soldiers out of the area.

On Sunday, UNIFIL said that it was "deeply concerned by recent activities" by the Israeli military near a peacekeeper position in southwestern Lebanon.

It did not give more details, but stated that the activities were dangerous and that it was "unacceptable to compromise the safety of U.N. peacekeepers carrying out their Security Council-mandated tasks."

In a letter to Israel's military dated October 3, UNIFIL had objected to Israeli military vehicles and troops positioning themselves "in immediate proximity" to U.N. positions, "thereby endangering the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises," according to Reuters.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow
DNA Video
DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
NEWS ON ONE CLICK