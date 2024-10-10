Israel Fires At 3 UNIFIL Positions In Southern Lebanon, U.N: Report

Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israeli troops opened fire at three positions held by U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported, citing a U.N. source. The source, however, was not immediately able to specify the type of fire.

As per the UN source, one of the locations fired at was the United Nations Interim Force's (UNIFIL) main base at Naqoura. There was no official statement or comment from UNIFIL from the Israeli military following the attack. The UNIFIL has a 900-member Indian contingent in South Lebanon.

Earlier, Hezbollah had said that it had targeted an Israeli tank with guided missiles while it was advancing to the border area of Ras al-Naqoura, before attacking an Israeli force with a missile salvo while the force was trying to pull injured soldiers out of the area.

On Sunday, UNIFIL said that it was "deeply concerned by recent activities" by the Israeli military near a peacekeeper position in southwestern Lebanon.

UNIFIL is deeply concerned by recent activities by the IDF immediately adjacent to the Mission’s position 6-52, southeast of Marun ar Ras (Sector West), inside Lebanese territory.



The IDF has been repeatedly informed of this ongoing situation through regular channels. October 6, 2024

It did not give more details, but stated that the activities were dangerous and that it was "unacceptable to compromise the safety of U.N. peacekeepers carrying out their Security Council-mandated tasks."

In a letter to Israel's military dated October 3, UNIFIL had objected to Israeli military vehicles and troops positioning themselves "in immediate proximity" to U.N. positions, "thereby endangering the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises," according to Reuters.

(With Reuters Inputs)