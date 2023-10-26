Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms Gaza Ground Attack, Vows To 'Extract Full Price' From Hamas-Daes

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially announced a forthcoming ground invasion of Gaza, despite some delays. Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu outlined the objectives of this operation. Netanyahu confirmed that the Israeli ground invasion into the Gaza Strip will serve two primary goals: a) the destruction of Hamas and 2) the safe rescue of all hostages.

He stated that the Chief of Staff and the war cabinet had set a start time for this operation. However, Netanyahu did not disclose specific details regarding when or how the ground invasion would commence. "We are preparing for a ground incursion. I won't specify when, how, or how many. I also won't go into the full range of considerations, many of which are not public knowledge. This is to protect our soldiers' lives," Netanyahu explained. He emphasized that the timing of the ground operation was a unanimous decision.

Netanyahu asserted, "We will exact the full price from Hamas-ISIS for these acts during the ground invasion." He also urged Gazan civilians to move to southern Gaza for their safety. In the wake of Hamas's devastating attacks, Washington has provided significant support, dispatching two carrier groups to the eastern Mediterranean and deploying military advisers.

US Requests Delay In Gaza Ground Offensive

Israel has agreed to a US request to temporarily delay its planned ground incursion into Gaza. This delay is to allow Washington more time to deploy additional air defence systems to safeguard its troops in the region.

The Pentagon is expediting the deployment of approximately a dozen air defence systems to protect troops in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates from missile attacks. Iran-backed proxies have carried out at least 13 attacks since the onset of the Gaza conflict, resulting in minor injuries to U.S. soldiers.

The US has successfully persuaded Israel to postpone its invasion of Gaza until these systems are in place. This delay could be as soon as later this week. However, the US request is not the only factor influencing Israel's decision, although it is the most pressing concern. Humanitarian aid for Gazan civilians and diplomatic efforts to secure the release of more hostages are also being taken into account.

Israeli Strikes, Blockade In Gaza

In addition to its military campaign, Israel has imposed a near-total blockade on Gaza, while permitting some humanitarian aid to enter from Egypt under a US.-brokered agreement. During Hamas's violent attack on Israel on October 7, more than 220 hostages were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip. So far, four of these hostages have been freed, and sadly, around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, lost their lives during this assault.

The Biden administration is reportedly concerned that Israel's military objectives in Gaza may not be attainable, leading to questions about the readiness of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for a ground incursion. Furthermore, Washington has urged Israel to consider the broader implications and goals of its operation, while Israeli officials have stated their current focus is on eradicating Hamas.

Hundreds Of Hamas Positions Destroyed

In the 20 days since the October 7 attack, Israel has carried out air strikes against the coastal enclave, targeting Hamas's infrastructure with the aim of eliminating the terror group. Israel asserts that it is minimizing civilian casualties while targeting areas where Hamas operates.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, the strikes have resulted in the deaths of 6,546 people, primarily civilians, including many children. It is worth noting that these figures issued by the terror group are not independently verified and may include its own militants, as well as victims of a tragic incident at a Gaza City hospital.

Israel claims to have killed 1,500 Hamas terrorists inside Israel and in Gaza since October 7.