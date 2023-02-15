topStoriesenglish2573478
NEW ZEALAND EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts New Zealand, Epicenter Near Wellington

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake on the richter scale struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported.

Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that caused widespread flooding and landslides that left four people dead.

More Details Awaited...

New Zealand earthquakeearth quakeLower Hutt6.1 MagnitudeNew Zealand Earthquake UpdateTurkey EarthquakeTurkey-Syria Earthquake

