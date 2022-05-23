Tokyo: During his interaction with the Indian community on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the teachings and values that he has imbibed in his life helped him develop a tough resolve to face life's challenges with great courage. "Mujhe makhan par lakeer karne mein maza nahi aata hain, main patthar par lakeer karta hoon," the Prime Minister said. This hindi quote used by PM Modi can be roughly translated as, "I do not enjoy drawing a line on butter, I enjoy drawing a line on stone."

Meanwhile, a member of the Indian diaspora after interacting with PM Modi in Tokyo said, "I have worn a Maharashtrian turban called 'Pheta' today, usually worn in celebrations, as Modi Ji will like seeing us in our culture, considering how he promotes Hinduism & his culture in the world."

ALSO READ: Quad Summit: 'Modi Modi', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants in Tokyo as PM Modi lands in Japan, Watch

Noting that India is as much optimistic about technology-led and talent-led future as it is proud about its achievements of the past, PM Modi on Monday recalled Swami Vivekanand's admiration for Japan and said that Japanese youth should visit India at least once.

Addressing an Indian community programme here, the Prime Minister said that people-led governance in India today is constantly increasing the faith of people in democracy. PM Modi said Swami Vivekanand was impressed by Japan and he had suggested that India`s youth should at least once visit the country during their lives.

"Taking this goodwill forward, I will like that youth of Japan comes to India at least once in their lives," the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ: US Prez Joe Biden unveils Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Tokyo

There was immense enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora for the programme and chants of 'Modi Modi and Jai Shree Ram' echoed in the hall as he began his speech.

"Whenever I come to Japan, I get extreme love from the people here. Some of you have been staying in Japan for years and have adapted the culture of this country. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing," he said.

The Prime Minister praised the Indian diaspora for their contribution to Japan and at the same time appreciated their love for India.

"We Indians get attached to our `karmbhoomi` with all our hearts but the love for our `matribhoomi` never fades away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths," PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: ‘India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region’: PM Narendra Modi writes op-ed ahead of QUAD Summit

He said people-led governance is truly working in India today. "This model of governance is making delivery efficient. This is the biggest reason for constantly growing faith of people in democracy. Today India feels as much proud of its past as it is hopeful of technology-led, science-led, innovation-led and talent-led future," PM Modi said.

He will also hold bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. PM Modi chaired a round-table meeting with top executives and CEOs of over 34 Japanese companies in Tokyo and invited the leaders to join India's 'Make in India for the World' campaign.

The Prime Minister will on Tuesday take part in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries -Japan, Australia, Inda and the US - to review the progress of the grouping's initiatives.

Live TV