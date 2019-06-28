close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA

NASA to explore Saturn's moon Titan for signs of life, to send Dragonfly drone in 2026

The US space agency NASA announced on Thursday that it will launch a spacecraft in 2026 to explore the richly organic world of Titan, an analogue to the very early Earth.

NASA to explore Saturn&#039;s moon Titan for signs of life, to send Dragonfly drone in 2026
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@NASA

Washington: The US space agency NASA announced on Thursday that it will launch a spacecraft in 2026 to explore the richly organic world of Titan, an analogue to the very early Earth.

A rotorcraft called "Dragonfly" will arrive at the Saturn`s moon in 2034, looking for prebiotic chemical processes common on both Titan and Earth, which may lend clues to how life may have arisen on Earth, the Xinhua news agency reported quoting NASA.
 

Titan, the second largest moon in the solar system, is an icy world whose surface is completely obscured by a nitrogen-based golden atmosphere, four times denser than Earth`s.
 

Dragonfly, a drone-like spacecraft with eight rotors, will explore Titan`s diverse environments from organic dunes to the floor of an impact crater where liquid water and complex organic materials key to life once existed together for possibly tens of thousands of years.

The instruments on the spacecraft will search for chemical evidence of past or extant life, according to NASA.

"Dragonfly will visit a world filled with a wide variety of organic compounds, which are the building blocks of life and could teach us about the origin of life itself," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA`s associate administrator for science.

The rotorcraft will hop on the moon`s surface in a series of leapfrog flights of up to eight km in order to take samples in diversified locations. It will eventually fly more than 175 km and become the first vehicle ever to fly its entire science payload to new places for repeatable and targeted access to surface materials.
 

"It`s remarkable to think of this rotorcraft flying miles and miles across the organic sand dunes of Saturn`s largest moon, exploring the processes that shape this extraordinary environment," said Zurbuchen.

 

 

 

Tags:
NASASolar systemSaturnTitanMoon
Next
Story

PM Modi holds trilateral meet with US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe, discuss improved connectivity and infrastructure development

Must Watch

PT29M10S

G20 Summit: PM Modi in Japan for Trilateral meeting which begins in Osaka