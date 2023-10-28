No Phone, No Aid: Gaza Faces Communication Blackout As Israel Steps Up Ground Operations

New Delhi: Israel’s military said it had intensified its air and ground assaults on Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, amid reports of fierce clashes with Palestinian fighters near the border. The military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said Israel was targeting tunnels and other facilities used by Hamas, and hinted at a possible ground invasion of the enclave. Hamas said its armed wing was engaged in battles with Israeli troops in Beit Hanoun and Al-Bureij.

US Backs Israel’s Right To Self-Defense

The White House did not comment on the expanded ground operation, but reiterated its support for Israel’s right to self-defense. John Kirby, the national security spokesperson, said: “We’re not drawing red lines for Israel.” Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel was seeking to destroy Hamas’s military and political power in Gaza. “Gaza will feel our wrath tonight,” he said on MSNBC. “When this is over, Gaza will be very different.”

UN Passes Resolution For Humanitarian Pause

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution drafted by Arab states that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza and demanded access for aid and protection for civilians. The resolution, which is not legally binding but reflects the global sentiment, received 120 votes in favour, 45 abstentions and 14 votes against, including from Israel and the US. The resolution was greeted with applause by many delegates.

Gaza Cut Off From Communication And Aid

All communication services are not working due to the relentless bombardment in Gaza, Reuters reported quoting local telecoms firms and the Red Crescent Society. “Gaza is currently blacked out,” Paltel, the largest telecoms provider, said. Hamas-affiliated media said rescue workers could not respond to emergency calls. Aid agencies such as Medecins Sans Frontieres and UNICEF said they could not contact their staff in Gaza and expressed concern for the safety of patients, medical staff and families sheltering in hospitals and other facilities.

Palestinian health officials in Hamas-run Gaza said more than 7,000 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, when hundreds of Hamas gunmen attacked Israeli communities near the strip, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostage. Aid groups warned of a humanitarian crisis in the territory if a ground invasion took place.