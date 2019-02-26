Pakistan PM, Foreign Minister hold high-level emergency meeting in Islamabad after IAF strikes in PoK

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi summoned a high-level emergency meeting in Islamabad immediately after Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and bombed terror camps, killing at least 300 terrorists.

The meeting, attended by former secretaries and senior ambassadors, was held to discuss the security situation.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold another meeting with Qureshi and other top officials to take stock of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to claim that IAF jets were intercepted by PAF near Balakot. The IAF fighters "released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot". He added that there were no casualties or damage to the Pakistani side.

IAF Mirage 2000 fighters crossed the LoC early Tuesday morning and destroyed a major terrorist camp based in Pakistan. The attack was launched by 12 Mirage fighters which dropped 1000 kilogramme bombs on terror camps across the LoC at 3:30 am on February 26 and completely destroyed it, IAF sources said.

The IAF jets entered deep into Pakistan, according to the Pakistani military. The fighters reached Balakot, a town in Mansehra district in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa before Pakistani Air Force tried to intercept them.

The operation destroyed several terror camps and Alpha 3 control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The move was undertaken after Pakistan failed to act on terrorist outfits on home soil.