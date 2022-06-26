New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by a swarm of Indians when he landed in Germany for the G7 meetings scheduled from June 26-27. The Indian diaspora in Germany was supremely excited to see and welcome the Prime Minister to the country. PM Modi met and interacted with several Indians at the Munich hotel where he will be residing. In one of the videos, he was greeted by a German, sari-clad woman, who spoke to the Prime Minister in Hindi and said, "Kaise ho Modiji".

The PM was surprised to hear her talk in Hindi and asked her if she has learnt the language. To this, she said that she in the process of learning Hindi. After that, she seeks PM Modi's blessings and touches his feet.

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany to attend the G7 Summit, scheduled from June 26-27. In Germany, PM Modi will hold meetings with G7 and guest countries and exchange views on contemporary issues. Prime Minister will also travel to UAE while coming back to India.

"I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the Summit," the PM Modi said in an official statement.

After attending the G7 Summit, PM Modi will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

According to the statemnet issued by the ministry, "PM Modi will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi." On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

