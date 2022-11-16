PM Narendra Modi leaves for India with G20 Presidency as Bali Summit concludes

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emplaned for India concluding his two-day visit to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit. Indonesia`s President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (November 16, 2022) handed over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023. He had bilateral talks UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and several other global leaders on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit.

Confirming PM's departure, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Bringing home the G20 Presidency! PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Delhi after a productive 2-days at G20 Indonesia in Bali. Packed with fruitful deliberations on bilateral & global issues. Reaffirmed partners that G20India will envision new ideas & accelerate collective action."

