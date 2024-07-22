Advertisement
US President Joe Biden Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
US President Joe Biden Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris Picture source: AP

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, effectively ending his reelection campaign. This decision follows significant scrutiny and pressure from Democratic leaders, sparked by a controversial debate with Donald Trump on June 27.  

US President Joe Biden tweets, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this" 

During the debate with Donald Trump, the 81-year-old president struggled with coherence, provided unclear responses, and did not counter Trump’s numerous inaccuracies, raising serious concerns about his suitability for office just four months before the election. 

Biden's choice to withdraw came while he was secluded at his Delaware beach house following a COVID-19 diagnosis last week. He has been consulting with a limited group of close advisors and family about his political future. Biden plans to speak to the nation later this week to offer further details on his decision. The White House has verified the legitimacy of the announcement letter, reported Associated Press. 

