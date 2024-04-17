Advertisement
DUBAI RAIN

Rains Trigger Floods In Dubai, Airport Waterlogged, Flights Diverted- Watch

Dubai International Airport recorded over 0.79 inches of rain late Monday, intensifying throughout Tuesday, ultimately drenching the city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Heavy thunderstorms battered the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, unleashing an unprecedented flood situation in Dubai, swamping major highways and crippling operations at its international airport. The downpour exceeded the typical rainfall for over a year and a half. 

Meteorological data collected at Dubai International Airport revealed that the storm unleashed over 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) of rain late Monday, intensifying throughout Tuesday, ultimately drenching the city with more than 142 millimeters (5.59 inches) of rainfall within a 24-hour period. This volume far exceeded the average yearly precipitation of 94.7 millimeters (3.73 inches) recorded at the airport, reported the news agency AP. 

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest hub for international travel and a vital artery for the global carrier Emirates, was particularly hard-hit. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled on April 16. Affected routes include those to India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.  

Runways were submerged under water, prompting the suspension of arrivals and stranding passengers who struggled to navigate flooded roadways to reach terminal buildings. 

The city's driverless Metro system also experienced disruptions, compounding the challenges faced by residents and commuters. 

According to AP, in Ras al-Khaimah, a 70-year-old man lost his life after his vehicle was swept away by the raging waters. Meanwhile, in Fujairah the storm unleashed its fury with 145 millimeters (5.7 inches) of rainfall. 

The heavy rain extended beyond the borders of the UAE, with neighboring countries such as Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia also experiencing precipitation. 

