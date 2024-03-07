Rajrajeshwar Guruji Blesses UK PM Rishi Sunak With ‘Shree Yantra’ For Good Health

Rajrajeshwar Guruji who is also the head of International Siddhaashram on Tuesday met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and extended his blessing to him for good health and prosperity. The two global personalities met at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards event in London. During the meeting, Rajrajeshwar Guruji gifted PM Rishi Sunak a Rudrakash Mala along with Shree Yantra as the duo discussed various facets of Sanatan Dharma.

The GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards was hosted by Kalpesh and Shailesh Solanki. The event witnessed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other notable figures getting recognition for their work.

Sunak's receipt of the prestigious GG2 Hammer Award is especially noteworthy, recognizing his groundbreaking achievement as the first Prime Minister of Asian heritage in the United Kingdom. The attendance of Rajrajeshwar Guruji at the event highlights his active engagement in promoting cultural exchange and spiritual enlightenment within the Hindu community.

Rajrajeshwar Guruji also has brotherly relations with Bageshwar Dham head Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shahstri. Guruji has also played a crucial role in overseeing the 151 mass marriages of poor girls at Bageshwar Dham highlighting his dedication to social welfare and community development initiatives. As Guruji persists in inspiring and uplifting others through his teachings and philanthropic endeavours, his influence extends well beyond the confines of religious boundaries.

Who is Rajrajeshwar Guruji?

Born in Gujarat, Rajrajeshwar Guruji has been a torch bearer for the Sanatan Dharma on the soil of England for the last few decades. A spiritual leader, who often interacts with the Hindu Community and works to enlighten Hindu devotees.