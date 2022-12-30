Read Greta Thunberg's sarcastic response to Andrew Tate's arrest in human-trafficking case

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Friday, along with his brother Tristan, as part of an investigation into a shocking human trafficking case. According to reports, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest, or DIICOT, was responsible for the raid on Tate's home, which took place on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of two young girls. As per reports, the authorities were able to track him down through a video he had shared about Greta Thunberg during their online spat. The pizza box in the video served as a clue for the officials.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg shared a sarcastic tweet in response to his arrest: "this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

Tate, who is infamous for his offensive and misogynistic behavior on social media, is a former kickboxer with 76 wins and nine losses in his career. However, it is his hateful and controversial comments that have earned him widespread notoriety. He has been banned from multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, due to his outrageous and offensive statements, which have included claiming that women should "carry responsibility" for being sexually attacked, denigrating the IQ of the entire sex, and comparing women to property.

In recent months, Tate has been in the news for his heated spat with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. The argument started when Tate tagged Thunberg in a tweet about his 33 vehicles and their emissions, which contribute to pollution. In a stinging response, Thunberg wrote: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld**kenergy@getalife.com." The response was widely praised as a clever and effective way to ridicule the influencer for his offensive remark.