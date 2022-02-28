Russia, Ukraine conclude peace talks, next round to be held soon

New Delhi: The first round of ceasefire talks between the delegation of Russia and Ukraine, aimed at reaching a common ground to halt the needless war, ended with no breakthrough on Monday (February 28). The next round of conversation will take place soon at the Polish-Belarusian border.

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says talks with Ukrainian officials lasted nearly five hours.

Ukraine had said it wanted to secure an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces. The Kremlin declined to comment on Moscow`s goals.

Vladimir Medinsky headed the Russian delegation in Belarus. He said the two sides found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.

Another round of talks was agreed to, Medinsky said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave few details except to say that the talks, held near the Ukraine-Belarus border, were focused on a possible cease-fire and that a second round could take place in the near future.

"The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border, there is an agreement to that effect, Medinsky said.

Meanwhile, an emergency session to discuss and vote on a resolution against Russia over the assault on Ukraine has begun and is underway.

Opening the talks, UN General-Secretary Antonio-Guterres said that the threat of using nuclear forces by Russia is fearful and chilling.

"On Sunday, Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty."We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all," Guterres said.

(With inputs from ANI)

