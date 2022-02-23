Ukraine to impose state of emergency as tension with Russia spikes

New Delhi: Amid the threat of an “imminent” war with Russia, Ukraine has decided to impose state of emergency in all Ukrainian territory, except in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where it has been in place since 2014, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday (February 23) that the state of emergency will last 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days, the news agency reported.

Escalating tensions with its neighbour, Russia recognised Donetsk and Luhansk, which has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, as independent states and approved use of its troops abroad this week.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for more global sanctions on Russia. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba wrote, "To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now."

He expressed thanks for international sanctions imposed on Moscow and urged countries to ramp up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kuleba added, "Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now."

Earlier today, Australia announced additional sanctions on Russia. Australia PM Scott Morrison said that targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be the first batch of measures to counter Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. Australia has also decided to align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks.

Australia and Russia have imposed sanctions on each other since 2014.

On Monday, India at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine had called for "restraint on all sides". India on Tuesday had issued a fresh advisory for students and its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country temporarily.

(With agency inputs)

